Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the year.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,467,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.