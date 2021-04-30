Denis J. Duncan Purchases 20,000 Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,609. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

