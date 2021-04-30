DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $66.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

