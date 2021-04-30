Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,815 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after buying an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after buying an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $194.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $194.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

