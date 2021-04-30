Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

