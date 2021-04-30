Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

