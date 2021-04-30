Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $598,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

Shares of FANG opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.