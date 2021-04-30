Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Insider Buys £2,251.39 in Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) insider Nick Rodgers bought 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £2,251.39 ($2,941.46).

Nick Rodgers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Nick Rodgers acquired 5,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £7,900 ($10,321.40).

DEST stock opened at GBX 147.10 ($1.92) on Friday. Destiny Pharma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £88.02 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.95.

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

