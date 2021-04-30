Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 5,500 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,235.50 ($55.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,063.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,280.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.