Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

