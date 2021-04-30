Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
