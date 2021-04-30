Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,498.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.