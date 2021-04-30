Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Danske raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,333. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

