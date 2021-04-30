Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.47 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.47 ($5.26) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 57.78% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €10.59 ($12.46). 5,493,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.