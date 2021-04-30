Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 38,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,467. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 321,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

