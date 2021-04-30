Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.55

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 43771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.16%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

