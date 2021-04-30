Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.17

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.17 ($17.85) and traded as high as €16.11 ($18.96). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €15.98 ($18.80), with a volume of 6,443,631 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.60 ($24.24).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.17.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.