Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTCWY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,292. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.