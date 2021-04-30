DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.88

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.88 ($8.09) and last traded at €6.75 ($7.94), with a volume of 577226 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.80 ($8.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The company has a market cap of $815.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

