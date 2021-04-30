DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $35.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.10. 2,742,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,814. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

