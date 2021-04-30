DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $466.00 at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $391.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

