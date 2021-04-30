DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down to $421.70

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $421.70, but opened at $391.06. DexCom shares last traded at $393.02, with a volume of 29,659 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.44.

Get DexCom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,396,809. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.