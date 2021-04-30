DexKit Hits Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. DexKit has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $1.44 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexKit coin can now be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00007203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DexKit has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexKit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

