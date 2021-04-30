Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.97 and traded as high as C$6.04. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 16,412 shares trading hands.

DXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.97.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.10%.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

