Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

DGE opened at GBX 3,253.65 ($42.51) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,099.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,937.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market cap of £76.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,319 ($43.36).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have purchased 544 shares of company stock worth $1,667,696 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

