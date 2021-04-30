Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

