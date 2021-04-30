Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.34 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

