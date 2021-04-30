Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FANG opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.