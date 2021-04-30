Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading Up 4.6%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 5,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 799,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $207,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,115 shares of company stock worth $877,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

