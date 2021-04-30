Digital Insurance Token Achieves Market Cap of $954,674.04 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $954,674.04 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 49% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 450.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

