Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.52 or 0.00728659 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 290.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 440.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

