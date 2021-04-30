Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.48. 15,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.35.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

