Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.500-6.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50-$6.55 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.31. 2,836,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,427. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

