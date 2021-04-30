Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Tops $0.0090

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $8.98 million and $905,086.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

