Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 5% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.05 and last traded at $76.01. 37,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,797,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

