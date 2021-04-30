Digitalcoin (DGC) 1-Day Volume Hits $691.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $691.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,185.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.15 or 0.04882942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.66 or 0.01755877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00471260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00733827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.00554026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.04 or 0.00433163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,300,081 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

