DigitalNote Market Capitalization Tops $31.22 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $120,181.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.52 or 0.00721718 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 301.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 442.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,039,442,542 coins and its circulating supply is 4,892,514,652 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

