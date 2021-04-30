DigitalOcean (DOCN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN) recently:
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – DigitalOcean is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
DOCN stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.
In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
