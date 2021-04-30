Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Tops $121,119.10

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $121,119.10 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

