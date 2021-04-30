DigixDAO Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $55.19 million and approximately $182,474.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $544.49 or 0.00940028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00074363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

