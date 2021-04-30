Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $609.61

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 609.61 ($7.96) and traded as high as GBX 683 ($8.92). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.88), with a volume of 81,172 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £345.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 651.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 609.61.

In other Dignity news, insider Andrew Judd purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

