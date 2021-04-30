Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.00

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 170178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.