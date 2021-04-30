Dimecoin Price Up 34.5% Over Last Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1,968.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003163 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003444 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00304491 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

