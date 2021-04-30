Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 40,544 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Palomar worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $1,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,629. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

