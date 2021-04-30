Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.50% of TrueCar worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

