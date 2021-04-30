Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

