Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Alexander’s worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ALX opened at $279.57 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $318.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

