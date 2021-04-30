Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.86% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $300.49 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $137.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.26. The stock has a market cap of $640.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

