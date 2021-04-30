Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $29.99 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

