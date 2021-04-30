Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.29% of NACCO Industries worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NACCO Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.97.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

NACCO Industries Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

