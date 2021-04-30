Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Kontoor Brands worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NYSE:KTB opened at $65.04 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

